St. Catharines Council decides not to re-open budget during heated meeting

A contentious meeting at city hall resulted in St. Catharines not re-opening this years budget.

Councillors Joe Kushner and Carlos Garcia put a motion forward last night to reconsider the budget with hopes of implementing a hiring freeze on city staff.

That motion failed to get the support it needed.

That caused a stir inside council chambers that led to more than a 20 minute recess as residents in the gallery were upset.

St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe was also set to put forward a motion to create a new fund to allow low income seniors - that cannot afford the tax increases - to defer a portion of taxes until they sell their home.

He decided to pull that motion and instead plans on bringing the idea forward at a meeting next month.

Click HERE to listen to Mayor Siscoe discuss the issues on Niagara in the Morning.

The budget debates come after council passed a budget that along with the regions budget - amounted to a 10.51 percent increase for taxpayers this year.