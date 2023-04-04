St Catharines council delcare a mental health, homelessness, and addiction crisis

The City of St. Catharines has followed the lead of the region and declared a mental health, homelessness, and addiction crisis.

City council passing the motion last night after Niagara Regional council declared a state of emergency on February 23.

Mayor Mat Siscoe says it is a call for help, "at the end of the day the city only collects 4 cents of every dollar collected for tax the other 96 go to other levels of government so they are the ones that have the capacity, they collect the taxes that could actually help to pay to find the solutions."

Click HERE to listen to the Mayor recap the evenings council meeting on Niagara in the Morning.

The declarations also follows a motion requesting the province to increase funding to Niagara Region housing services that was passed on March 20.

