St. Catharines council endorses a commission model for eventual Niagara integrated transit system

The discussion on an integrated Niagara transit system could continue for some time.

St. Catharines council listened to a presentation on the idea last night, detailing some preliminary information on the hopes for one transit system servicing all of Niagara.

The idea is still in the early stages and Councillor Greg Miller, who is also a member of the Linking Niagara Transit Commission, explains local councils are being asked to support a governance model for the eventual consolidated system.

"We endorsed in principle the model we use here, which is a commission. So it's sort of like an arm's length organization from the region where you have some citizen input and a board and things like that, but it still goes to the region for their budget.

St. Catharines council members had concerns about the make-up of the commission.

Miller says the proposed commission model would have nine members including five regional councillors and four citizens. The councillors would include one each from St. Catharines, Welland, and Niagara Falls, and the remaining two would represent the smaller municipalities.

"That's a tough one to swallow, again, when you're not only the biggest municipality that's already underrepresented at the Region, but you're bringing the most assets and the largest transit system into this and you're getting a one-out-of-nine say at the commission that then goes to a regional council where you're already underrepresented."