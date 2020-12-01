St. Catharines council engages in lengthy land use discussion

St. Catharines city council engaged in a lengthy land use discussion, including a recommendation for the former GM site.

Council spent several hours listening to speakers and debating a staff report recommending zoning redesignations for several properties within the city.

One of the stand-outs included changing the former GM site on Ontario Street to Mixed Use designation to allow for future housing or job opportunities.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik says bringing the land out of the employment land designation will give a future developer a clearer view of what it can become.

"This has probably been the most important decision in terms of lands use that council, this term of council, can make because it really does start to unlock the Ontario Street property that has been a concern for our community for the last number of years."

Council unanimously voted to approve the redesignation amendment encompassing several different properties.