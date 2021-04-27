St. Catharines council extends free parking

St. Catharines council is extending waiving parking fees for on-street parking and parking in municipal lots.

The latest extension will allow drivers to continue parking for free until at least May 20th as council tries to encourage residents to support local businesses through curbside pick-up or in-person shopping when restrictions allow.

Enforcement is still in place when it comes to time limits and abuse of free parking.

Back in March CEO Shelley Chemnitz said the city had received a number of complaints from business owners that vehicles were left in front of businesses for extended periods of time far exceeding the three hour limit.