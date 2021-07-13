St. Catharines council extends weekend downtown street closures

Pedestrains will have more time to stroll along vehicle-free streets in downtown St. Catharines.

St. Catharines Council has approved extending the hours for the street closures thanks to a request from the St. Catharines Downtown Association.

The streets will be closed to vehicles Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. starting this Friday.

Previously, the streets were not closed on Sundays and an extra hour has been added at the end of the Friday and Saturday closures.

The closure is along St. Paul Street from William to Carlisle and from Bond to Court Street, with a break to allow access to the downtown bus terminal and parking garages.

Downtown restaurants and businesses use the extra space to expand patios and offer more room for physical distancing.

The change is expected to cost the city an additional $18,000.

Currently, the closures are scheduled to continue until October 10th, but if requested council may approve another extension.