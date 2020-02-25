St. Catharines council gets update on former GM property

St. Catharines city council got an update on work being done at the former GM property, including hiring a security company to patrol the site.

During last night's meeting councillors were told Cantec has been hired to provide daily security between 5 p.m. at 8 a.m.

Councillors were also told the property owner has begun securing the perimeter by installing new fencing and boarding up windows.

This comes after a concerned citizen's group, a Coalition for A Better St. Catharines, presented council with a petition calling for city officials to do something to address safety concerns at the Ontario Street property.

The city has also lodged an official complaint with the Ministry of Environment and officials have sent surface water samples to a lab for analysis.

Bayshore Groups bought the property in 2014 and began demolishing buildings, but the work remains unfinished.