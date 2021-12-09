St. Catharines council gives single, region-wide transit plan the green light

St. Catharines Council has pumped the gas moving forward on one combined transit system for the entire Niagara Region.

Council members voted 10-3 in favour of an integrated regional transit model last night, following a November vote by Niagara Region Council to begin consolidation efforts.

To move forward with the proposed plan, a majority of Niagara’s municipal councils, representing a majority of Niagara's electors, must approve the plan.

All of Niagara’s municipalities will vote on the matter.

Earlier this week Fort Erie and Niagara Falls approved the plan.

“This is a major step in bringing years of work to fruition. An integrated transit system will allow all of Niagara’s citizens the opportunity to benefit from the extensive experience of existing transit providers while better connecting our communities and fostering cooperation,” said St. Catharines Chief Administrative Officer David Oakes, adding, “this is an opportunity for all of us to work together as one, leveraging our diverse strengths and resources, to improve the lives of residents and drive economic growth.”

“Thank you to the councillors who supported this historic and progressive decision to enhance transit across our community and region,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik. “As we’ve heard from the community, a regionalized transit service will contribute to the social and economic prosperity of Niagara in many ways, while also supporting the fight against climate change by reducing our carbon footprint.”