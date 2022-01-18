St. Catharines Council has a new face at the table

St. Catharines City Council has a new face at the table.

Robin McPherson has been officially sworn in as councillor to represent St. Patrick's Ward.

She replaces Mat Siscoe, who was appointed to Regional Council earlier this month.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik says McPherson, who is Chair of the Downtown Business Association, will be able to contribute to council with a minimal learning curve.

"Thank you to Robin for her commitment and enthusiasm to serve the St. Patrick’s Ward. She has a keen interest in the continued success of our downtown, the City’s vibrant arts and culture scene, and protecting our community’s heritage. Combined with her experience on the board of the St. Catharines Downtown Association, and her many years serving on advisory committees for the City, I know she will serve her Ward – and all St. Catharines residents – well at the Council table,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik.

McPherson came in third for the Ward 4 City Council seat in the 2018 Municipal election.

She has a long track record of community involvement, including serving on the City’s Committee of Adjustment and as a chairperson for the St. Catharines Downtown Association.

In the past she has volunteered on the City’s Downtown Development and Revitalization Committee, Heritage Advisory Committee and Heritage Permit Advisory Committee.