St. Catharines Council hosting special digital meeting this afternoon
St. Catharines councillors are going digital for a special meeting this afternoon.
Council will be using video conferencing technology during the meeting so they can maintain physical distancing.
They will be discussing several ramifications of the current pandemic, including waiving tax penalties and interest charges.
The meeting is set for 2 p.m. and it will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.
Mayor Walter Sendzik will also be hosting a city-wide update on COVID-19 this morning at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
-
Anthony D’Aprile - Bench Brewing
Matt talks to Anthony about changes Bench Brewing is making during the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Walter Sendzik - Mayor of St. Catharines
Matt gets an update from Mayor Sendzik after yesterday's special council meeting.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update after the OHL announced it is cancelling the 2020 Playoffs earlier this week.