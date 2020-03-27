St. Catharines Council hosting special digital meeting this afternoon

St. Catharines councillors are going digital for a special meeting this afternoon.

Council will be using video conferencing technology during the meeting so they can maintain physical distancing.

They will be discussing several ramifications of the current pandemic, including waiving tax penalties and interest charges.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. and it will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel.

Mayor Walter Sendzik will also be hosting a city-wide update on COVID-19 this morning at 10 a.m. on Facebook.