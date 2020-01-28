St. Catharines council moves to rename Lakeside Park Pavilion after Neil Peart

A motion to begin the process to rename the Lakeside Park Pavilion after legendary Rush drummer and lyricist Neil Peart passed unanimously at St. Catharines city council.

The motion from Walter Sendzik asks staff to prepare a report providing guidance about how to move forward with any future tributes.

"So there are members of our community, and I know there are two members here today, who are actively engaged in looking at a statue or sculpture in recognition of Neil Peart's work that would placed at Lakeside Park, but it will have to come with a staff report. And that will come with this staff report as well."

Peart's family and representatives for the band will also be consulted on any memorials or concerts in his name.

Peart, who spent his formative years in Port Dalhousie, passed away earlier this month after a battle with brain cancer.