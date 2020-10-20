St. Catharines council moving forward with non-COVID-19 city business regardless of cost

St. Catharines council has voted to move forward with city business, despite the cost of individual items.

On July 15th council decided not to discuss non-COVID-19 related issues involving large amounts of taxpayer funding until in-person consultations could resume.

Last night, council undid that, unanimously voting to move forward regardless of the financial impact of the items being discussed.

This comes as the city prepares to start work on next year's budget and COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the province.

The public can still submit their thoughts on council issues through writing, by video, or by phone.

Council will continue to meet electronically for the time being, however they will be hosting a hybrid meeting next month.

Councillors voted in favour of allowing in-person delegations for the November 2th meeting regarding the Community Improvement Program by setting up a room in Robertson Hall at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre.

The room will have a capacity of 12 - 17 people with an extra waiting room for overflow.

City staff will usher people in and out of the room being used for the meeting.