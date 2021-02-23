St. Catharines council passes water and wastewater budget with 1.85 percent increase
St. Catharines councillors have approved the 2021 water and wastewater budget with a 1.85 percent increase.
For the average taxpayer using 170 cubic metres of water per year, the increase adds up to approximately $16.14 on the city water bill.
During the meeting, Director of Budgets and Procurement Lucia Chen said for the cost of a $2 case of 24 water bottles, St. Catharines residents can use water to shower, do a load of laundry, run the dishwater, bathe children, and still drink the same amount of water as the case of bottles.
Compared to other Niagara municipalities, only Pelham and Niagara Falls residents pay less on city water bills.
