St. Catharines council reverses previous decision, implements interim cannabis control bylaw

St. Catharines city council has decided to implement an interim cannabis control bylaw, despite a previous decision.

During Monday's meeting councillors unanimously supported the motion after several delegations from residents urged council to reconsider the decision from two weeks ago.

The bylaw will be in effect for the next year halting any new cannabis production developments on the city's agricultural lands, but operators with existing licenses will be allowed to continue.

During the discussion Councillor Joe Kushner said not approving a control bylaw would be 'morally reprehensible.'

"Communities surrounding us have already introduced interim bylaws and if we don't then the operators will migrate to St. Catharines, buy up properties, and we can imagine the damage they would do in one year. And we could very well become the cannabis centre of Ontario."

Later on in the meeting, Mayor Walter Sendzik refuted that idea.

"I'll dispel the myth of us being the cannabis capital of Ontario. Niagara-On-The-Lake has a million square feet already under production. We got a long way to go, and we're not going to catch them on that one. Just so that Lord Mayor Betty Disero doesn't call me and say, 'You're trying to take the title.' We don't want the title."

Councillor Carlos Garcia put forward the original proposal for a interim control bylaw two weeks ago, but at the time he failed to get enough support.

After the initial decision was made Mayor Walter Sendzik joined CKTB and noted local cannabis operations provide many jobs for the community, but municipalities are struggling to find ways to manage the budding industry.