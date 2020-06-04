St. Catharines council seeks input from anti-racism committee on police body cameras

The City of St. Catharines will be turning to the anti-racism committee to get feedback on police body cameras.

Councillor Mat Siscoe brought forward a motion to call on the Niagara Region to outfit NRP officers with body cameras during yesterday's council meeting.

But while introducing the motion he said people have reached out to him to stress the importance of other strategies such as de-escalation training.

Council hopes to hear back from the committee within the next six weeks.