St. Catharines council to consider beach parking fee

St. Catharines council will consider a $3 per hour parking fee at the city's beaches.

A report before council tonight suggests implementing the fee at Lakeside Park and Sunset Beach in May, June, July, and August with parking restricted to a maximum of 3 hours at a time.

It comes as a City Beaches Working Group identified several key issues at the beaches last year including large crowds, increased waste, a lack of resources to tend to the beaches, and by-law infractions (including parking).

The city spent $206,000 on security between July and October last year to help manage the crowds as more people used the beaches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight's city council meeting starts at 6 p.m.