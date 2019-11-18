iHeartRadio
St. Catharines council to decide fate of Garden City Arena Complex

CKTB-News- Garden City Arena

It might be a long session tonight for St. Catharines councillors.

On the agenda this evening, the fate of the Garden City Arena Complex.

Council will be asked to weigh in on a staff recommendation suggesting the facility should be decommissioned once a new two pad arena is built for the 2021 Canada Summer Games.

The city has committed $10 million toward the build.

