St. Catharines council to decide fate of Garden City Arena Complex
It might be a long session tonight for St. Catharines councillors.
On the agenda this evening, the fate of the Garden City Arena Complex.
Council will be asked to weigh in on a staff recommendation suggesting the facility should be decommissioned once a new two pad arena is built for the 2021 Canada Summer Games.
The city has committed $10 million toward the build.
-
BDO | November is financial literacy month: Take charge of your finances
Canadians are continuing to struggle financially. November is financial literacy month, take charge of your finances with Paul Ihnatiuk VP BDO & Licensed Insolvency Trustee
-
11AM NOV19TH
What is this song?
Have you ever had a strange reaction to a common product?
-
12PM NOV 19TH
STC Mayor Walter Sendzik