St. Catharines council to discuss potential interim cannabis control bylaw

St. Catharines council will be talking pot tonight.

Councillor Carlos Garcia will bring forward a motion to immediately implement an interim cannabis control by-law on the city's agricultural lands during tonight's meeting.

The motion asks council to spend $75,000 on a staff report examining issues related to odour, noise, and light.

Garcia notes cannabis production facilities are known to have 'a detrimental impact on nearby residential properties' and can affect quality of life due to the smell.