St. Catharines council to hold special meeting

St. Catharines City Council will hold a special meeting tomorrow afternoon at 2:00, using an online videoconferencing system, to make sure the meeting remains available for the public to watch.

Community members will be able to view the feed by accessing the link to the City’s YouTube channel at www.stcatharines.ca/council.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says “Protecting public health must be our top priority at this time, so holding virtual meetings eliminates the need for councillors and residents to leave their homes to participate."

An agenda for the meeting will be available online today.

Members of the public who wish to comment will be able to do so by calling or emailing Mayor Walter Sendzik or a City Councillor prior to the meeting.