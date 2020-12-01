St. Catharines council votes in holding provision for short term rentals

St. Catharines City Council spent time fine tuning the regulations around short term rentals.

During last night's council meeting, councillors put forth a few amendments to the upcoming legislation surrounding the Air BnB style rentals.

A motion to limit the bylaw to the urban boundary of the city split council down the middle, but ultimately lost on a tie vote of 6 - 6.

However a move to require at least one parking space per bedroom gained council's approval.

Councillors also voted in a holding provision until the licensing program is established.

Under the provision, short term rentals are not permitted in the city.