St. Catharines Council wants clean up to start at Welland House hotel within 3 weeks

St. Catharines Councillors have approved a heritage permit application for demolition of the Welland House Hotel to hopefully start clean up of the site.

At last night's meeting, council voted in favour of the move, to hopefully get crews on the site by the end of the year.

The downtown building, located at Ontario and King Streets, was destroyed by a massive fire in July.

The Ontario Fire Marshall's Office was unable to find the exact cause of the blaze.

Council added an amendment to the motion that clean up work will start in three weeks.