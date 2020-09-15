St. Catharines council wants government help for hard hit bars and restaurants

St. Catharines city council wants the provincial and federal governments to move to help the hospitality and dining industries.

Councillors will lobby both levels to create a relief stream specifically geared to the industry.

Mat Siscoe who introduced the motion says the reality is take out service and an extended patio season are not going to be enough to keep doors opened.

And he notes it is one of the most important segments of the Canadian economy.

Siscoe says it is 5 percent of Canada's GDP and employs over a million Canadians.

He adds if you have ever talked to anyone who has owned a restaurant, they survive on razor thin margins in the first place.

The city has also launched an online survey to find out how restaurants plan to survive the winter.