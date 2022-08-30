St. Catharines council will not ask for Jeff Dunham to be cancelled

St. Catharines city council will not be asking for a performance by Jeff Dunham to be cancelled but they plan on building a policy for futures performances.

The issue was brought forward by the city's anti-racism committee who say the comedians performances are racist.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says, "We are not thought police, we can't as a council start cancelling different pieces of art because we feel that it is an infringement, there has to be something more foundational and I think that is the hardest part of the discussion - he has never been charged with a hate crime and he has performed around the world and around the country and no one has come out and said I am going to charge you with hate speech."

Dunham uses a number of puppets in his act that are based on various racial stereotypes.

Sendzik adds that Council will move forward with creating a set of principles to guide future performances at city owned facilities, "We have to make sure the guiding principles that are created are not about censorship."

Jeff Dunham is set to perform at the Meridian Centre on November 20th.