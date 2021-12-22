St. Catharines councillor has home vandalized overnight

The attacks against elected officials continue to pile up.

St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter had her home vandalized overnight.

The side of her home was spray painted with the phrases "scary Karrie is a Karen", "F**k you marxist b*tch", and "united non compliance".

Porter shared the photos on social media this morning and called the vandalism "a pathetic display of cowardice and weakness."

Earlier this year St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik had his home attacked as well.

1/ To the goons who targeted my house last night:



1. Thank you for spelling my name correctly.



2. Marxist + Bitch? Well, there are some grains of truth there. https://t.co/ZRNZYJvsZP pic.twitter.com/2XAAfwa90V — Karrie Porter (@karrieporter) December 22, 2021