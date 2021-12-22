St. Catharines councillor has home vandalized overnight
The attacks against elected officials continue to pile up.
St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter had her home vandalized overnight.
The side of her home was spray painted with the phrases "scary Karrie is a Karen", "F**k you marxist b*tch", and "united non compliance".
Porter shared the photos on social media this morning and called the vandalism "a pathetic display of cowardice and weakness."
Earlier this year St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik had his home attacked as well.
1/ To the goons who targeted my house last night:— Karrie Porter (@karrieporter) December 22, 2021
1. Thank you for spelling my name correctly.
2. Marxist + Bitch? Well, there are some grains of truth there. https://t.co/ZRNZYJvsZP pic.twitter.com/2XAAfwa90V
2/— Karrie Porter (@karrieporter) December 22, 2021
3. Karen is my Mom’s name. But she is a good Karen who taught me how to stand up for myself.
4. “Scary Karrie”, haven’t heard that one since Grade Six! Very sophisticated humour.
This is a pathetic display of cowardice and weakness.
You get 0/10 for this work.
-
-
-