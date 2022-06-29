St. Catharines councillor 'heartbroken' to announce she's not running for re-election

St. Catharines City Councillor Lori Littleton says she is heartbroken to announce she is not seeking re-election in the fall.

The councillor who was elected in 2018, says she can't run again due to her work in the financial services industry.

She says activities outside of her job must be approved by her firm, and there has been an increase of code of conduct complaints being filed against local politicians -- sometimes for no reason at all -- which could hurt her employer.

She says while her name will not be on the ballot this fall, she will run again at some point in the future.

Littleton is promising to help other women interested in running for the job.

St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle says it marks a big loss for the city, saying Littleton has been an incredible City Councillor.

"I know she will continue to be a leader in our community, trying to improve the lives of residents even though she won't be sitting on council."