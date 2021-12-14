St. Catharines Councillor Siscoe headed to Regional Council

St. Catharines Councillor Mat Siscoe has been appointed to fill a vacancy at Niagara Regional Council.

He will take the seat, which was left empty, following the death of Sandie Bellows back in October.

Council turned town a staff recommendation to fill the seat by appointing the 8th place finisher Mike Britton.

With Siscoe's appointment, a St. Catharines council seat will be left vacant in St. Patrick's ward.

Council will ask 3rd place finished, Robin McPherson, if she would fill the seat for the remainder of the term.