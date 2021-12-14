St. Catharines Councillor Siscoe headed to Regional Council
St. Catharines Councillor Mat Siscoe has been appointed to fill a vacancy at Niagara Regional Council.
He will take the seat, which was left empty, following the death of Sandie Bellows back in October.
Council turned town a staff recommendation to fill the seat by appointing the 8th place finisher Mike Britton.
With Siscoe's appointment, a St. Catharines council seat will be left vacant in St. Patrick's ward.
Council will ask 3rd place finished, Robin McPherson, if she would fill the seat for the remainder of the term.
-
view from the drive thru - ‘Quit-Tok’: 'The Great Resignation' on social mediaview from the drive thru - ‘Quit-Tok’: 'The Great Resignation' on social media
-
Council Recap – St Catharines Mayor Walter SendzikSt. Catharines Council budget recap with Mayor Sendzik
-
St. Catharines City councillor appointed to Regional CouncilSt. Catharines City councillor Mat Siscoe has been appointed to fill the seat left empty after the death of Sandie Bellows on regional council. He speaks to Tim Denis