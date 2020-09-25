iHeartRadio
St. Catharines couple facing child pornography charges

A married couple from St. Catharines is facing child pornography charges.

Niagara Regional Police arrested 41 year old John Euclide Logan and 39 year old Dena Logan yesterday.

John has been charged with making, possessing, and distributing child pornography, while Dena is charged with possession.

The pair have bail hearings set for today.
 

