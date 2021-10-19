St. Catharines COVID-19 assessment centre extending hours

The COVID-19 testing centre in St. Catharines is extending its hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Niagara Health assessment centre at the St. Catharines hospital will accept drive-in test appointments for a COVID-19 test from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

With the latest changes, the St. Catharines assessment centre is available:

Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m

The hours at the Niagara Falls assessment centre have not changed.

Walk-ins are not accepted. To book an appointment go to Niagara Health's website or call 905-378-4647 ext. 42819 (4-CV19).

Appointments can only be booked by people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, someone exposed to a confirmed case, a resident or employee at a setting experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, or anyone eligible for targeted testing through a Ministry of Health or Ministry of Long-Term Care initiative.