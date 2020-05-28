St. Catharines crews testing fire hydrants
People in St. Catharines may notice some discoloured tap water over the next few weeks as crews are testing fire hydrants.
City officials say most residents won't notice much of an impact as workers take a look at 350 hydrants across the city over the next five weeks.
But if you do notice some strangely coloured water flowing from your tap, just run the cold water until it clears.
