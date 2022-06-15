St. Catharines dealing with six watermain breaks in north end neighbourhood

Crews in St. Catharines are working to repair a number of watermain breaks in the cities north end.

The repair teams have been working on six breaks that have impacted water to an area bordered by Linwell Road, Niagara Street, Read Road, and the Lake Ontario shore.

Some residents may deal with a decrease in their water pressure or even an intermittent disruption to the water.

Officials are asking residents within the area to refrain from non-essential water use such as watering of lawns and car washing.