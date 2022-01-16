St. Catharines declares 'Significant Weather Event' as of 9pm and activates S'no Parking program

The city of St. Catharines is putting its 'S’No Parking' program into effect overnight with a winter storm on the way.

The program requires residents remove parked vehicles from streets during and after snowstorms to allow crews to clear the roads of snow.

The city has also declared a Significant Weather Event as of 9 p.m with up to 45 cm of snow possible by Monday night.

“Vehicles parked on the street slow down and restrict plows, resulting in streets being inadequately cleared of snow and ice, reducing safety for everyone travelling in the city,” said Director of Municipal Works Darrell Smith. “We urge residents to not park on the road when we declare S’No Parking to ensure transportation routes can be cleared quickly for residents and emergency responders.”

Local weather and road conditions will determine how long a S’No Parking ban will be in effect, but in general, residents should plan to park off street for 72 hours.

Residents who do not remove their vehicles from the road during a declared Winter Event Parking Ban (S’No Parking) will be subject to a $30 ticket and towing.

Free overnight parking is available at both the Ontario Street and Carlisle Street / Garden Park parking garages.

CKTB's Storm Desk is now open. Send any weather-related cancellations to newsroom@610cktb.com.