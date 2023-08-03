St. Catharines detectives seize Psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms) during search warrant

Niagara officers commenced an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs throughout the City of St. Catharines.

Detectives received authorization to execute a search warrant at Fun Guyz, a commercial business located on St. Paul Street.

As a result of the investigation, a suspect who was an employee at the store was arrested.

In total, detectives recovered over 2000 grams of suspected psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

The estimated value of the seized psilocybin is $20,000. In addition, detectives also seized $1,555 of Canadian currency.

Carli Dawn Alicia Summers, a 31-year-old woman of St. Catharines, is facing multiple charges including Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, and Possession of Psilocybin for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Summers was released from custody on a Form 10 Undertaking, and is scheduled for court in mid-September.