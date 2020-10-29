St. Catharines doctor guilty of professional misconduct

A St. Catharines doctor has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

On its website, the CPSO says a discipline committee found that Dr. John Taliano engaged in sexual abuse of two people, one referred to as Patient A and the other Witness B.

The statement on the website details several graphic incidents including telling Patient A to "drop his pants".

In a June article in the St. Catharines Standard it says the allegations involved two people both under the age of 18.

A penalty hearing is to be scheduled.