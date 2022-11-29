St. Catharines doing its part to address lifeguard shortage by covering costs of programs

St. Catharines swimmers interested in becoming a lifeguard, can save a lot of money with a new program.

In an effort to make lifeguard opportunities more accessible and to ensure adequate staffing, the City will cover the cost of the course and certification fees for those aged 13 and older.

Candidates will only be responsible for purchasing the course material (such as course books) – a savings of 70 per cent upon completion of all seven certifications.

Discounts are available for all aquatic certification courses including:

• Bronze Medallion

• Standard First Aid

• Bronze Cross

• Swim Instructor

• Lifesaving Instructor

• National Lifeguard Pool

• High Five

Those interested in the certification will need to pass a skills assessment. Those who are successful in the assessment will be offered the opportunity to participate in upcoming training courses.

Interested individuals can register to take the skills assessment at stcatharines.ca/SkillsAssessment.

The first assessment is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“This is an excellent opportunity for strong swimmers interested in becoming a lifeguard, whether they’re a student, retiree, or someone looking for a bit of a career change,” said Jennifer Green, the City’s Aquatics Supervisor. “The idea is to break down barriers and make it easier for individuals to get trained to become lifeguards or instructors, and give them a chance to make a difference. We encourage all passionate swimmers to consider taking advantage of this program.”