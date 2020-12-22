St. Catharines drivers could start facing fines for defying 'S'no Parking' rules
Drivers in St. Catharines defying 'S'no Parking' rules are going to start facing fines.
Starting in the new year, drivers could receive a $30 ticket and their vehicles may be towed if they are left on the streets during snow falls.
Up until now, 'S'no Parking' was considered voluntary.
The city will declare a ban on street parking ahead of an expected snow fall using the Pingstreet app, social media, and the city's website.
Vehicles must be removed from city roads from the time specified in the declaration until the end of the event is announced.
Free overnight parking is available at the Ontario Street and Carlisle Street/Garden Park parking garages.
All vehicles must leave the garages by 8 a.m.
