St. Catharines Enterprise Centre offering social media series for businesses

The St. Catharines Enterprise Centre is helping businesses navigate the online world.

The Centre is starting a new four-part online series called Social Media: The Business Edit to help entrepreneurs improve their social media presence.

Online transactions have become crucial for businesses during the pandemic and a recent survey by Niagara's Rapid Economic Response Team listed online presence as the second highest priority for local businesses.

The St. Catharines Enterprise Centre is developing new training programs as part of a 48 business centre team called the COVID-19 Recovery Network.

The first session is happening today, but anyone who misses the first instalment can still register for the rest of the series through InvestInSTC.ca/SmallBusiness.

Tutorials include content creation, social media advertising, and social media storefronts.