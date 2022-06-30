St Catharines expands special event park for long weekend celebrations

With tens of thousands of visitors heading to the downtown core over the next four days, the city is expanding its special event parking to meet the demand.

From today to July 3, special event parking rates will be in place at additional city-managed surface lots and garages.

The city is also instituting dynamic pricing that will see the fee range from $5 to $10 for larger-scale events.

The $10 fee will be in place this weekend with major events planned for Montebello Park and Meridian Centre.

You can find the details on expanded lots and parking here:

stcatharines.ca/parking