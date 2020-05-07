St. Catharines expects to take a $2.9 million loss due to COVID-19

The City of St. Catharines is expecting to take a hit of at least $2.9 million due to COVID-19.

Council got an update on the cost of the pandemic during yesterday afternoon's virtual meeting.

The latest projection from Director of Financial Management Services Kristine Douglas is up half a million dollars from the previous estimate given in April.

The first cost estimate was calculated until the end of May. Yesterday's estimate stretches until the end of June.

The city has already implemented $5.7 million in mitigation measures including $2.2 million in staff reductions and deferrals.

However the cost of disinfection supplies, IT, and increased hours for the staff members who are still working comes in at $200,000.