St. Catharines Falcons bring home Sutherland Cup after win in Chatham

The St. Catharines Falcons are the 2021/2022 Sutherland Cup Champs.

The Falcons celebrating their second Sutherland Cup after beating Chatham 8-2 last night.

27 teams in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League compete for the trophy each year.

The Waterloo Siskins have won the most Sutherland Cup championships with 12, with their first coming in 1940 and their most recent in 2019.

The Sutherland Cup is named after Captain James T. Sutherland, a hockey pioneer who was instrumental in the promotion of the Ontario Hockey Association.

He was known as the main source for hockey information, as a coach, and as a referee.