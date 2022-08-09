St. Catharines Fallen Firefighters Memorial looking for donations

The City of St. Catharines is looking to raise money for a memorial to firefighters that have died while on duty.

The St. Catharines Fallen Firefighters Memorial Task Force says they have several donation options including purchasing an inscribed brick that will be become part of the pathway, customized memorial benches, trees, and other special features.

Chair Barry Katzman says, “The memorial task force has been working diligently for well over a year and is proud of what we have been able to accomplish so far to honour our City’s fallen firefighters, however, the fundraising campaign is in many respects just getting going.

The site memorial will be built in a city parkette bordered by Race, Carlisle, and McGuire streets.

St. Catharines Fire Chief Dave Upper says, “Our team at St. Catharines Fire is humbled by the outpouring of support coming in, we hope to have all of our supporters join us and the families of our fallen at our inaugural memorial ceremony later this year.”

A formal opening ceremony will be planned once the build is complete.

The memorial will honour full-time members of St. Catharines Fire Service who have fallen in the line of duty, as well as honour volunteer firefighters who fell in service to various St. Catharines wards and townships prior to 1919 when the St. Catharines Professional Firefighters Association Local 485 was formed.

More information and to donate: www.stcatharines.ca/FirefightersMemorial