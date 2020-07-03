St. Catharines Farmers Market expands outside

The St. Catharines Farmers Market is expanding.

Some vendors will now be setting up shop outside the confines of Market Square to continue to allow shoppers to maintain physical distancing.

When the market first opened for the season, fewer vendors were able to participate due to COVID-19 protocols.

Now a total of 33 merchants will be selling their goods.

Staff will continue to enforce the new protective measures including ensuring all customers wear a face covering or mask, limiting the amount of customers inside Market Square at one time, and directing one-way traffic.

The market is open tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.