St. Catharines Farmers Market looking for vendors

The St. Catharines Farmers Market is looking for vendors for this year's spring and summer season.

Every spring, the market expands to include outdoor spaces from May to October, welcoming back farmers for the main harvest season.

“We really want to focus on building the sustainability of our agricultural sector by bringing on more local farmers and producers this year,” said Community and Market Coordinator Deanna Chakarova. “One of the best features of the market is the interaction customers have with vendors who grow and produce their own products. We have some incredible farmers and vendors in our community who offer high-quality locally made products, and we would love to see them join our market community.”

Farmers Market vendors and producers can apply for a market stall online before March 4th to receive priority screening.

The St. Catharines Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., from February through December. The Market extends outside on Saturdays, from mid-May to mid-Oct.