St. Catharines Farmers Market opens tomorrow
The St. Catharines Farmers Market opens tomorrow, but things will be a little different.
Vendors will be setting up shop at Market Square tomorrow from 8 a.m. until noon, but fewer people will be selling their wares to allow for physical distancing.
A limited number of patrons will be allowed inside the building at one time, and customers will be required to sanitize their hands before entering and wear a face mask.
If you don't have a mask, city officials say face coverings like bandanas and scarves will be allowed.
Reusable bags will not be permitted.
A full list of guidelines and precautions can be found on the city's website.
Overall, the experience will be very similar to what is happening in many grocery stores across the country.
-
Tensions Between China and Taiwan and Hong KongTom McConnell Speaks with Professor Charles Burton Associate Professor Political Science Brock University regarding tensions between China, Taiwan and Hong Kong
-
COVID-19 | Waving Fees for Pop Up Patios to Support Decimated Restaurant/Bar BusinessShelby Knox Speaks with Mat Siscoe – St. Catharines City Councillor regarding waving fees for pop up patios/closing St. Paul Street on the weekends for foot traffic in support of the decimated restaurant/bar business
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Lawyers/Legal System/Persona Injury LawShelby Knox Speaks with Chris Richard – Personal Injury Lawyer regarding the impact COVID-19 pandemic has had on personal injury law. legal system