The St. Catharines Farmers Market opens tomorrow, but things will be a little different.

Vendors will be setting up shop at Market Square tomorrow from 8 a.m. until noon, but fewer people will be selling their wares to allow for physical distancing.

A limited number of patrons will be allowed inside the building at one time, and customers will be required to sanitize their hands before entering and wear a face mask.

If you don't have a mask, city officials say face coverings like bandanas and scarves will be allowed.

Reusable bags will not be permitted.

A full list of guidelines and precautions can be found on the city's website.

Overall, the experience will be very similar to what is happening in many grocery stores across the country.