St. Catharines Farmers Market preparing to open in a week

The St. Catharines Farmers Market is preparing to reopen in a week.

City officials say the market will reopen on Saturday May 23rd, but it will have a different look and feel, and a laundry list of safety protocols.

When the mark reopens, only 16 customers will be allowed in at a time, and only one customer from a group can enter.

Everyone entering the market will have to sanitize their hands, keep a two metre physical distance, and wear a face mask, or covering.

Wrapped scarves, bandanas, surgical masks and face shields will all be considered acceptable face coverings.

Vendors are not allowed to put out samples, and reusable bags will not be allowed.

Only farmers and vendors selling food items will be at the market for now.

The market will be running on a limited schedule, on Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to noon.

As part of the reopening the market will introduce a new online shopping portal for residents not ready to physically enter the market.

Go to www.openfoodnetwork.ca/st-catharines-farmers-market/shop to place an order and it will be prepared for pickup at the market the following Saturday.