St. Catharines figure skater announces retirement

St. Catharines native Kirsten Moore-Towers is retiring from competitive figure skating.

The three time Olympian steps aside after winning a silver medal at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

Moore-Towers also won four Canadian pairs championships, one with Dylan Moscovitch (2011), and three with Michael Marinaro (2019–20, 2022).

In a social media post announcing her retirement Moore-Towers says, "I hope to be remembered as a good teammate; as somebody who won with class and lost with dignity. Most of all, I hope you remember me as a fighter; for my performances, for my people, for what's right"