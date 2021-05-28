St. Catharines fills CAO role with familiar face

The city of St. Catharines has a new CAO.

David Oakes has been selected by City Council to serve as the next Chief Administrative Officer, following the retirement of current CAO Shelley Chemnitz.

Chemnitz leaves the position after over 30 years with the municipality.

Oakes will take over the role on Aug. 1, 2021, leaving his current role as Deputy CAO, a position he has filled since 2018.

Oakes first joined the City as a Community Development Officer in 2000, before serving as Director of Economic Development and Director of Parks, Recreation, and Culture Services.

Oakes left the City of St. Catharines in 2016 to take on the role of Director of Economic Development for the Niagara Region, before returning to the City as Deputy CAO in 2018.

“Council has been very impressed with Mr. Oakes during his time as Deputy CAO,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik. “He has a strong track record working with many departments at the City, and he has experience working at the Region. Council was looking for someone that could lead the corporation through a period of recovery, and we believe Mr. Oakes is the ideal leader that will guide our City for years to come.”

“I am so proud of the work we’ve done to build a liveable, dynamic City over recent years. We’ve maintained the trust the public places in us as public servants to provide critical services and infrastructure. I’m excited to continue that in this new role, Shelley will be missed, and I hope to build on her experience and work as we drive prosperity, compassion, environmental stewardship and cultural growth in our community,” said Oakes.