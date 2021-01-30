St. Catharines Fire asking residents to put out smokes properly following fire

Put your cigarettes out safely.

That's the message from St. Catharines Fire after a blaze at a home Friday morning.

At 6:18 a.m. fire crews were called to a fire at a two-storey house on Maracay Way.

The fire was brought under control and subsequent investigation showed the fire originated outside of the home, on a concrete patio underneath wood benches located directly adjacent to the house.

The fire spread from the wood bench to the home and resulted in approximately $10,000 in damages.

“Improperly discarded smoking materials can easily spark a fire both inside and outside a home, causing not only property damage but, in a worst case scenario, serious injury or death,” said Fire Chief Jeff McCormick, adding, “smokers should remain aware of this and ensure they extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials safely.”

He offers some safety tips:

• Not use planters to extinguish smoking materials as potting material may contain a combustible mixture of shredded wood, bark or peat moss

• Always extinguish smoking materials in large, deep ashtrays that cannot be knocked over

• Empty ashes into a metal container

• Remain alert, avoid smoking if sleepy or under the effects of substances that can

cause drowsiness

• Never smoke in bed

• Check for extinguished smoking materials behind furniture and under cushions

if individuals have been smoking inside

• Call 911 immediately if a fire is discovered