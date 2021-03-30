iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

St. Catharines Fire called to grass fire beside 406 highway

grass fire

St. Catharines Fire crews have put out a grass fire beside the 406 highway.

Crews were called out to the area right before Glendale early this afternoon.

Fire fighters extinguished the flames and will be clearing the scene shortly.

No injuries are reported.
 

Latest Audio