St. Catharines Fire called to grass fire beside 406 highway
St. Catharines Fire crews have put out a grass fire beside the 406 highway.
Crews were called out to the area right before Glendale early this afternoon.
Fire fighters extinguished the flames and will be clearing the scene shortly.
No injuries are reported.
