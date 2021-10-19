St. Catharines Fire Chief preparing for retirement

St. Catharines' Fire Chief is getting ready for retirement.

Chief Jeff McCormick attended his last meeting of city council last night before his upcoming retirement.

In an address he said it has been a pleasure to have spent the last of his career in the city. "My career has certainly been made easier being surrounded with such a fantastic team."

The hiring process for a new fire chief is underway. In the interim, Deputy Chief Dave Upper will step forward to handle any needs.

McCormick previously retired after serving with the Brantford Fire Department, but in 2017 he returned to service as a deputy fire chief in St. Catharines less than a year after his first attempt at retiring.