St. Catharines Fire crews tackling blaze on Read Road

St. Catharines Firefighters are still putting out hotspots after an early morning blaze ripped through a building on Read Road.

The St. Catharines Fire Prevention office is investigating the collapsed building and the Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in.

Deputy Fire Chief Dave Upper says once the Fire Marshall's investigator arrives, crews will be pulling the building apart to get at hotspots still burning under the debris.

Pictures posted by Upper early this morning show flames sprouting through the roof of the building as crews performed an aerial assault.

No word yet on any injuries or a damage estimate.